Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. Horn and torch. ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . Horn and torch. ESSAI. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 74,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS63 (1) SP67 (1) SP66 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)