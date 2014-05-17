Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. Horn and torch. ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Horn and torch. ESSAI
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 15
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . Horn and torch. ESSAI. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 74,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
18374 $
Price in auction currency 74000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9813 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
