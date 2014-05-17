Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. Horn and torch. ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Horn and torch. ESSAI

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 Horn and torch ESSAI - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 Horn and torch ESSAI - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . Horn and torch. ESSAI. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 74,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
18374 $
Price in auction currency 74000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9813 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2013
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
