2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓) (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 10,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓). This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 GCN
Selling price
******
