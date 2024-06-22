Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓) (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark Coin orientation (↑↓) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark Coin orientation (↑↓) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓). This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

