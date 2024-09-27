Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search