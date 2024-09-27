Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

Сondition UNC (1)