Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
