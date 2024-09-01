Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". Dot after year (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Dot after year

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1924
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

