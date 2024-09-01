Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". Dot after year (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Dot after year
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1924
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search