Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,24 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
