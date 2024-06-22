Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1924 H (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 10,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 60
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62+ NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
