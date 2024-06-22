2 Zlote 1924 H (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

