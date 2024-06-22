Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1924 H (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 H - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 H - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 60

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • CNG (2)
  • COINSNET (13)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (20)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (57)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (20)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (23)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (38)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (12)
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1924 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search