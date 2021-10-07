Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H. Fineness Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Fineness Mark

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H Fineness Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H Fineness Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. Fineness Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4572 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3461 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
