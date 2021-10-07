Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H. Fineness Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. Fineness Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3)