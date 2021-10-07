Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H. Fineness Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Fineness Mark
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. Fineness Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4572 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3461 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
