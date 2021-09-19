Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4852 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2138 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
