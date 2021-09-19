Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)