Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4852 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2138 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

