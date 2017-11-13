Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 WJ. Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.

