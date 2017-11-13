Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 WJ. Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1924
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.
