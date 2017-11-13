Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 WJ. Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 WJ Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 WJ Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1924 with mark WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.

Poland 20 Groszy 1924 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1924 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
9042 $
Price in auction currency 35500 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1924 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 20 Groszy 1924 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

