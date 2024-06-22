Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1924. Horn and torch (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Horn and torch
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 10,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 . Horn and torch. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
