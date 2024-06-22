2 Zlote 1924. Horn and torch (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 . Horn and torch. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

