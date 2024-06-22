Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1924. Horn and torch (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Horn and torch

Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Horn and torch - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Horn and torch - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1924 . Horn and torch. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

