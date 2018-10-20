Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: ESSAI

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" ESSAI - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" ESSAI - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". ESSAI. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6308 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
8609 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1924 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search