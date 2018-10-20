Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: ESSAI
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 15
- Mintage PROOF 40
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1924
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". ESSAI. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6308 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
8609 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
