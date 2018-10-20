Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". ESSAI. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

