Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 61,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
