Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 61,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) SP63 (1) Service PCGS (1)