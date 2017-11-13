Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 61,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
15677 $
Price in auction currency 61000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1924 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search