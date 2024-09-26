Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1723 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

