Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1723 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
