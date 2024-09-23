Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. Plain edge (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1)