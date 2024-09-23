Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. Plain edge (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark. Plain edge

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1924 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search