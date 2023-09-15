Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 105

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Berk (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2189 $
Price in auction currency 9600 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8719 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

