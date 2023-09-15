Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

