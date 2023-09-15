Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,2 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 105
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2189 $
Price in auction currency 9600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8719 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
