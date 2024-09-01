Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage BU 8
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1924
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 625 USD
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date July 29, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
