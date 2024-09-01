Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

