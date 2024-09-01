Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage BU 8

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
6873 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 625 USD
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - July 29, 1994
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - July 29, 1994
Seller GGN
Date July 29, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 H "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Seller GGN
Date February 18, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

