Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP62 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)