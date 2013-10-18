Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 40
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (11)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
