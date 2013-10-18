Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 40

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (11)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
4977 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

