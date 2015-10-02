Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. USM (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark. USM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. USM. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
