Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. USM (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. USM. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition XF (2)