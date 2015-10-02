Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924. No Mint Mark. USM (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark. USM

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark USM - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark USM - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 . No Mint Mark. USM. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

  Niemczyk (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1979 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

