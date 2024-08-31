Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 ⤔. Mint mark before the date (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Mint mark before the date
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark ⤔. Mint mark before the date. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
