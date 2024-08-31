Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 ⤔. Mint mark before the date (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark ⤔. Mint mark before the date. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

Сondition UNC (2)