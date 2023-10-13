Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 60

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1625 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5419 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1924 H (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

