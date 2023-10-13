Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 60
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1924
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1625 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5419 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search