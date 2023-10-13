Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 H (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1924 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

