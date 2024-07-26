Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

