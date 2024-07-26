Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
