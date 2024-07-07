Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 5,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

