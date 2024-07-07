Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 5,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1178)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
