Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Augustus III (1734-1763)

Total added coins: 163

Period of Augustus III
Coin catalog Augustus III 1734-1763
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Augustus III

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown"
 Silver $140 - 0 1178Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1755 "Crown"
 Copper $25 - 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown"
 Silver $190 - 0 745Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown"
 Silver $250 - 0 178Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown"
 Silver $200 - 0 565Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 EC "Crown"
 Silver $65 - 0 245Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1754 "Crown"
 Copper $60 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown"
 Copper $280 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown"
 Silver $120 - 0 152Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown"
 Copper $570 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown"
 Silver $140 - 0 123Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR""
 Silver $85 - 0 154Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig"
 Silver $630 - 0 226Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown"
 Silver $190 - 0 92Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". Mark H
 Copper $40 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR""
 Silver $230 - 0 185Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown"
 Silver $130 - 1 239Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1753 "Crown"
 Copper $240 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown"
 Copper $240 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown"
 Copper $210 - 0 53Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown"
 Copper $880 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown"
 Silver $2,100 - 0 136Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown"
 Silver $1,500 - 0 216Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown"
 Silver $3,100 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig"
 Silver $200 - 0 105Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking
 Copper $300 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz"
 Silver $880 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H
 Copper $85 - 0 58Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1752 "Crown"
 Copper $750 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR""
 Silver $330 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". Letter marking
 Copper $65 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE "Danzig"
 Silver $140 - 0 66Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". Letter marking
 Copper $220 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown"
 Gold $13,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown"
 Gold $18,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown"
 Silver $150 - 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown"
 Gold $9,400 - 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig"
 Silver $510 - 0 159Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig"
 Gold $42,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown". Prussian forgery
 Gold $2,000 - 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig"
 Silver $1,000 - 1 86Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig"
 Silver $240 - 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown"
 Gold $3,900 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr""
 Silver $800 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ducat 1734 "Danzig"
 Gold $15,000 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown"
 Copper $75 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Gold
 Gold $22,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun"
 Copper $50 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun"
 Silver $150 - 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown"
 Silver $620 - 0 10
