Coins catalog of Augustus III (1734-1763)

Copper
Pattern
Prices of coins of Augustus III
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $140 - 0 1178
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown"
Copper $25 - 0 28
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1755 "Crown"
Silver $190 - 0 745
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1755 EC "Crown"
Silver $250 - 0 178
Poland, Augustus III
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown"
Silver $200 - 0 565
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown"
Silver $65 - 0 245
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1755 EC "Crown"
Copper $60 - 0 27
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1754 "Crown"
Copper $280 - 0 18
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown"
Silver $120 - 0 152
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown"
Copper $570 - 0 49
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown"
Silver $140 - 0 123
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown"
Silver $85 - 0 154
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR""
Silver $630 - 0 226
Poland, Augustus III
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig"
Silver $190 - 0 92
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown"
Copper $40 - 0 71
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1755 "Crown". Mark H
Silver $230 - 0 185
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR""
Silver $130 - 1 239
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown"
Copper $240 - 0 13
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1753 "Crown"
Copper $240 - 0 13
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown"
Copper $210 - 0 53
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown"
Copper $880 - 0 12
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown"
Silver $2,100 - 0 136
Poland, Augustus III
Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown"
Silver $1,500 - 0 216
Poland, Augustus III
Thaler 1755 EDC "Crown"
Silver $3,100 - 0 42
Poland, Augustus III
Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown"
Silver $200 - 0 105
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig"
Copper $300 - 0 14
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking
Silver $880 - 0 34
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz"
Copper $85 - 0 58
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H
Copper $750 - 0 4
Poland, Augustus III
1 Grosz 1752 "Crown"
Silver $330 - 0 34
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1761 EC ""8 GR""
Copper $65 - 0 27
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". Letter marking
Silver $140 - 0 66
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE "Danzig"
Copper $220 - 0 9
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1755 "Crown". Letter marking
Gold $13,000 - 0 9
Poland, Augustus III
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown"
Gold $18,000 - 0 5
Poland, Augustus III
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown"
Silver $150 - 0 51
Poland, Augustus III
Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown"
Gold $9,400 - 0 32
Poland, Augustus III
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown"
Silver $510 - 0 159
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig"
Gold $42,000 - 0 4
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig"
Gold $2,000 - 0 51
Poland, Augustus III
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown". Prussian forgery
Silver $1,000 - 1 86
Poland, Augustus III
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1763 REOE "Danzig"
Silver $240 - 0 62
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1755 "Danzig"
Gold $3,900 - 0 25
Poland, Augustus III
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1755 EC "Crown"
Silver $800 - 0 36
Poland, Augustus III
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr""
Gold $15,000 - 0 22
Poland, Augustus III
Ducat 1734 "Danzig"
Copper $75 - 0 12
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown"
Gold $22,000 - 0 5
Poland, Augustus III
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1763 REOE "Danzig". Gold
Copper $50 - 0 54
Poland, Augustus III
Schilling (Szelag) 1761 "Torun"
Silver $150 - 0 62
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1763 DB "Torun"
Silver $620 - 0 10
Poland, Augustus III
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown"
