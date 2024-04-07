Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
