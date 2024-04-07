Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Artemide Aste - March 10, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Search