Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Free City of Cracow (1815-1846)

Total added coins: 8

Period of Free City of Cracow
Coin catalog Free City of Cracow 1815-1846
coin Сirculation
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Free City of Cracow

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow"
 Silver $500 - 0 317Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow"
 Silver $280 - 0 221Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow"
 Silver $270 - 0 181Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow"
 Copper $1,000 - 0 31Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Silver
 Silver - - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Copper
 Copper - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Lead
 Lead - - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Lead
 Lead - - 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search