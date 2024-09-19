Coins catalog of Free City of Cracow (1815-1846)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Prices of coins of Free City of Cracow
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $500 - 0 317
Poland, Free City of Cracow
1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow"
Silver $280 - 0 221
Poland, Free City of Cracow
5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow"
Silver $270 - 0 181
Poland, Free City of Cracow
10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow"
Copper $1,000 - 0 31
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow"
Silver - - 0 2
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Silver
Copper - - 0 1
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Copper
Lead - - 0 2
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Lead
Lead - - 0 0
Poland, Free City of Cracow
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Lead
