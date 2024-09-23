Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Silver (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow Reverse Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 8,5 - 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Cracow
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1835
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow" with mark W. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow. The record price belongs to the lot 41347 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" (Antique counterfeit) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" (Antique counterfeit) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Poland 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" (Antique counterfeit) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" (Antique counterfeit) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

