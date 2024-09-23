Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Silver (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow" with mark W. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow. The record price belongs to the lot 41347 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

