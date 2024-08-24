Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1835

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД
Average price 2400 $
Sales
1 160

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1835 Krakow
Reverse 1 Zloty 1835 Krakow
1 Zloty 1835 Krakow
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 316
Obverse 10 Groszy 1835 Krakow
Reverse 10 Groszy 1835 Krakow
10 Groszy 1835 Krakow
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 181
Obverse 5 Groszy 1835 Krakow
Reverse 5 Groszy 1835 Krakow
5 Groszy 1835 Krakow
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 221

Pattern coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
Reverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow Lead
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
Reverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow Silver
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
Reverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow Copper
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
Reverse 2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow
2 Zlote 1835 W Antique counterfeit Krakow Lead
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 Pattern Krakow
Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 Pattern Krakow
3 Grosze 1835 Pattern Krakow
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 31

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 531
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 95
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ Narrow tail
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ Wide tail
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 247
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 178
Obverse 10 Groszy 1835 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1835 MW
10 Groszy 1835 MW
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 27

Copper coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP
Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP
3 Grosze 1835 IP
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP
Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP
3 Grosze 1835 IP Restrike
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1835 IP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1835 IP
1 Grosz 1835 IP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Grosz 1835 IP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1835 IP
1 Grosz 1835 IP Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 MW Straight tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 MW Straight tail
3 Grosze 1835 MW Straight tail
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Grosz 1835 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1835 MW
1 Grosz 1835 MW
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 6

Commemorative coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ Family
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ Family
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ Family Portraits in round frames
Average price 570000 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search