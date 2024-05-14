Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1835 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 184,846
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
