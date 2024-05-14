Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1835 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 184,846

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

