Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Congress Poland (1815-1835)

Total added coins: 213

Period of Congress Poland
Coin catalog Congress Poland 1815-1835
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
coin November Uprising 1831
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Congress Poland

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising"
 Silver $670 - 0 502Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising"
 Silver $430 - 0 633Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1830 KG
 Silver $390 - 0 233Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head"
 Silver $150 - 0 163Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
Ducat 1831 "November Uprising"
 Gold $2,400 - 0 416Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1827 IB
 Silver $200,000 $340,000 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1829 FH
 Silver $230 - 0 319Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight
 Copper $200 - 0 411Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight
 Silver $170 - 0 112Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1832 KG
 Silver $110 - 0 163Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1831 KG
 Silver $270 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1827 FH
 Silver $32,000 $44,000 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head"
 Gold $3,200 - 0 239Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head"
 Gold $6,100 - 0 201Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1820 IB
 Silver $4,400 - 0 101Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1824 IB
 Silver $5,800 $3,100 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Short tail
 Silver $310 - 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1830 FH
 Silver $200 - 0 188Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1830 FH
 Silver $240 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1831 KG
 Silver $510 - 0 81Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head"
 Gold $6,300 - 0 84Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Long tail
 Silver $260 - 0 109Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1832 KG. Small head
 Silver $160 - 0 143Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1816 IB
 Silver $550 - 0 135Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1816 IB
 Silver $100 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1829 FH
 Gold $9,400 - 1 115Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head"
 Gold $2,900 - 0 116Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head"
 Gold $5,400 - 0 67Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY"
 Copper $100 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1823 IB
 Silver $3,100 - 0 137Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1830 FH
 Silver $290 - 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head"
 Silver $260 - 0 147Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent
 Copper $1,300 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head"
 Silver $140 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1830 FH
 Silver $240 - 0 131Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1821 IB
 Silver $130 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1816 IB
 Silver $95 - 0 37Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1818 IB
 Silver $120 - 0 72Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1834 IP
 Silver $430 - 1 100Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head"
 Silver $90 - 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1828 FH
 Silver $370 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY"
 Copper $80 - 0 52Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1833 KG
 Gold $20,000 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head"
 Silver $220 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1831 KG. Big head
 Silver $240 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head"
 Silver $70 - 0 52Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head"
 Gold $3,600 - 0 58Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
3 Grosze 1819 IB
 Copper $460 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1826 IB
 Silver $25 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1827 IB
 Silver $250 - 1 61
