Coins catalog of Congress Poland (1815-1835)
Coin catalog Congress Poland 1815-1835
Prices of coins of Congress Poland
Silver $670 - 0 502
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising"
Silver $430 - 0 633
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising"
Silver $390 - 0 233
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1830 KG
Silver $150 - 0 163
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head"
Gold $2,400 - 0 416
Poland, Congress Poland
Ducat 1831 "November Uprising"
Silver $200,000 $340,000 0 3
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1827 IB
Silver $230 - 0 319
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1829 FH
Copper $200 - 0 411
Poland, Congress Poland
3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight
Silver $170 - 0 112
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight
Silver $110 - 0 163
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1832 KG
Silver $270 - 0 25
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1831 KG
Silver $32,000 $44,000 0 38
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1827 FH
Gold $3,200 - 0 239
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head"
Gold $6,100 - 0 201
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head"
Silver $4,400 - 0 101
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1820 IB
Silver $5,800 $3,100 0 54
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1824 IB
Silver $310 - 0 57
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Short tail
Silver $200 - 0 188
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1830 FH
Silver $240 - 0 21
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1830 FH
Silver $510 - 0 81
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1831 KG
Gold $6,300 - 0 84
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head"
Silver $260 - 0 109
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Long tail
Silver $160 - 0 143
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1832 KG. Small head
Silver $550 - 0 135
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1816 IB
Silver $100 - 0 71
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1816 IB
Gold $9,400 - 1 115
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1829 FH
Gold $2,900 - 0 116
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head"
Gold $5,400 - 0 67
Poland, Congress Poland
50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head"
Copper $100 - 0 35
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY"
Silver $3,100 - 0 137
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Zlotych 1823 IB
Silver $290 - 0 32
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1830 FH
Silver $260 - 0 147
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head"
Copper $1,300 - 0 27
Poland, Congress Poland
3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent
Silver $140 - 0 55
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head"
Silver $240 - 0 131
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1830 FH
Silver $130 - 0 9
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1821 IB
Silver $95 - 0 37
Poland, Congress Poland
10 Groszy 1816 IB
Silver $120 - 0 72
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1818 IB
Silver $430 - 1 100
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Zlotych 1834 IP
Silver $90 - 0 62
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head"
Silver $370 - 0 24
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1828 FH
Copper $80 - 0 52
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY"
Gold $20,000 - 0 23
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1833 KG
Silver $220 - 0 70
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head"
Silver $240 - 0 22
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1831 KG. Big head
Silver $70 - 0 52
Poland, Congress Poland
2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head"
Gold $3,600 - 0 58
Poland, Congress Poland
25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head"
Copper $460 - 0 12
Poland, Congress Poland
3 Grosze 1819 IB
Silver $25 - 0 14
Poland, Congress Poland
5 Groszy 1826 IB
Silver $250 - 1 61
Poland, Congress Poland
1 Zloty 1827 IB
