Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1832

Golden coins

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1832 KG
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1832 KG
25 Zlotych 1832 KG
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1832 KG
Reverse 10 Groszy 1832 KG
10 Groszy 1832 KG Restrike
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1832 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1832 KG
5 Zlotych 1832 KG
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 163
Obverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG
1 Zloty 1832 KG Big head
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG
1 Zloty 1832 KG Small head
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 143
Obverse 5 Groszy 1832 KG
Reverse 5 Groszy 1832 KG
5 Groszy 1832 KG
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Groszy 1832 KG
Reverse 5 Groszy 1832 KG
5 Groszy 1832 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ St. George without cloak
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ St. George in cloak
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1832 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1832 FH
3 Grosze 1832 FH
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Grosze 1832 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1832 KG
3 Grosze 1832 KG
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Grosze 1832 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1832 KG
3 Grosze 1832 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1832 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1832 KG
1 Grosz 1832 KG
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1 Grosz 1832 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1832 KG
1 Grosz 1832 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
