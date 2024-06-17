Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1832 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1832 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,558,658

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1832 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3501 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

