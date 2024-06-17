Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,558,658
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1832 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3501 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search