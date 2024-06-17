1 Grosz 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1832 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

