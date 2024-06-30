Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1832 KG. Big head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Big head

Obverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG Big head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG Big head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 727,205

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1832 with mark KG. Big head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

