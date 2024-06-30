Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1832 KG. Big head (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Big head
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 727,205
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1832 with mark KG. Big head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
