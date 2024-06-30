1 Zloty 1832 KG. Big head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1832 with mark KG. Big head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

