5 Groszy 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1832 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (1) VG (1)