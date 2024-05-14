Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1832 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1832 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 153,687

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1832 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

