Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 153,687
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1832 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search