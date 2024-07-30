Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1832 KG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1832 KG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 152

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1832 with mark KG. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24868 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
33581 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
23130 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Poland 25 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

