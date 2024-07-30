25 Zlotych 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1832 with mark KG. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24868 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (6)