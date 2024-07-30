Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 152
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1832 with mark KG. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24868 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
33581 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
23130 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
