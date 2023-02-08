Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1832 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1832 with mark KG. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2937 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
