10 Groszy 1832 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1832 with mark KG. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

