Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1832 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Groszy 1832 KG Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1832 KG Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1832 with mark KG. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • RND (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2937 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 10 Groszy 1832 KG at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search