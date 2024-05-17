RND
Company Description
- Name RND
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation 2006
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://rusnumismat.ru/
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address Петровский пер., д.5, стр.8
- Phone +7 (495) 628-72-27
- Email info@rusnumismat.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 24, 2025 Аукцион 89 312 Bidding is open
February 27, 2025 Аукцион 187 341,110 $
December 19, 2024 Аукцион 87 186 462,273 $
October 30, 2024 Аукцион 86 197 592,951 $
July 25, 2024 Аукцион 85 126 138,655 $
June 6, 2024 Аукцион 84 185 1,244,321 $
April 26, 2024 April 25, 2024 Аукцион 151 499,432 $
February 15, 2024 Аукцион 124 269,503 $
October 27, 2023 Аукцион 221 89,400 $
July 12, 2023 Аукцион 80 199 55,107 $
April 20, 2023 Аукцион 112 114,015 $
February 28, 2023 Аукцион 140 70,365 $
October 27, 2022 Аукцион 77 210 259,640 $
June 9, 2022 Аукцион 76 170 28,052 $
April 26, 2022 Аукцион 75 173 255,409 $
December 18, 2021 Аукцион 74 257 389,150 $
October 27, 2021 Аукцион 73 200 40,397 $
October 2, 2021 Аукцион 53 2,004,324 $
July 1, 2021 Аукцион 71 193 50,444 $
April 29, 2021 Аукцион 70 230 230,188 $