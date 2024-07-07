Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 639,815
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1832 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
