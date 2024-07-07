5 Zlotych 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1832 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (13) XF (28) VF (58) F (32) VG (2) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (3) NGC (1) GCN (1) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (3)

BAC (15)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (6)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Marciniak (8)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (16)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (7)

Numisbalt (15)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (20)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (6)

Знак (3)