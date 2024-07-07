Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1832 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1832 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 639,815

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1832 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

