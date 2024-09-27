Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Silver coins 2 Zlote of Congress Poland - Poland

2 Zlote 1816-1820

Large head
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC BitkinKopicki Sales Sales
1816 IB 1,392,549 R 0 1471817 IB 1,084,499 R 0 551818 IB 1,320,681 R 0 701819 IB 1,241,000 R 0 451820 IB 1,970,000 RR1 0 52
2 Zlote 1819-1825

Small head
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC BitkinKopicki Sales Sales
1819 IB - R2R4 0 21820 IB - R 0 231821 IB 997,267 R 0 641822 IB 93,025 RR1 0 151823 IB 445,891 R 0 621824 IB 348,327 R1 0 571825 IB 228,908 R1 0 55
2 Zlote 1826-1830

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC BitkinKopicki Sales Sales
1826 IB 65,134 RR2 0 241828 FH 119,232 R1 0 331830 FH 355,936 R1 0 131
