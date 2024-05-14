2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (11) VF (20) F (12) VG (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

