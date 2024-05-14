Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 348,327
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1824 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
