Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 348,327

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1824 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1824 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search