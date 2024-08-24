Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1824

Golden coins

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1824 IB Small head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1824 IB Small head
25 Zlotych 1824 IB Small head
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1824 IB Small head
Reverse 1 Zloty 1824 IB Small head
1 Zloty 1824 IB Small head
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 21
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1824 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1824 IB
10 Zlotych 1824 IB
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 2 Zlote 1824 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1824 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1824 IB Small head
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 5 Groszy 1824 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1824 IB
5 Groszy 1824 IB
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 19

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1824 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1824 IB
3 Grosze 1824 IB Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1824 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1824 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB
1 Grosz 1824 IB Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
