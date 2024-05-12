10 Zlotych 1824 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1824 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

