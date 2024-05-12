Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1824 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1824 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1824 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 513

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1824 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4423 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4494 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1824 IB at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

