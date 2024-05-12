Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1824 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 513
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1824 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4423 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4494 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
