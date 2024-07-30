Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 612

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5265 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 33,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5537 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Goldberg - February 18, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Rauch - April 24, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 24, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

