Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 612
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5265 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 33,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5537 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Seller Goldberg
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date April 24, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1824 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search