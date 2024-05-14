Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 118,582
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1824 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search