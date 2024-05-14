Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 118,582

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1824 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1824 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
