1 Zloty 1824 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1824 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (4) VF (14) F (3)