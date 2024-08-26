1 Grosz 1824 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2967 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 280. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

