Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1824 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2967 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 280. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1824 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz
Category
Year
Search