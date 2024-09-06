Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1824 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1824 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2964 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 280. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
