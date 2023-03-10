Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
