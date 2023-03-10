Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,412,794

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

