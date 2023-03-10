1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)