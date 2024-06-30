Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1824 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 234,591
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1824 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
