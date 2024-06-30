Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1824 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1824 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1824 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 234,591

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1824 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1824 IB at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
