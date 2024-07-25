Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,412,794
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
