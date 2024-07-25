Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,412,794

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1824 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1824 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

