2 Zlote 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

