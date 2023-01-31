Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 65,134
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search