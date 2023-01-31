Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1826 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1826 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 65,134

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

