Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1826

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1826 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1826 IB
10 Groszy 1826 IB
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 1826 IB
Reverse 2 Zlote 1826 IB
2 Zlote 1826 IB
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 5 Groszy 1826 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1826 IB
5 Groszy 1826 IB
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 10
